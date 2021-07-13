Valley lawmaker urges Lordstown Motors to fulfill promises, calls recent investigations ‘concerning’

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown is calling on Lordstown Motors to fulfill promises made to the Valley.

Brown wrote a letter to Angela Strand, the newly-appointed executive chairperson for Lordstown Motors, asking the company to share a detailed reform plan.

“Your company arrived in the Mahoning Valley with the stated desire to turn this area into ‘Voltage Valley.’ Lordstown Motors owes the Valley the next-generation electric future it was promised,” Brown said. “To that end, I ask that you develop and share with me a detailed plan on how you intend to reform your corporate practices to provide greater transparency for workers, investors and the community by the end of the month.”

He’s also asking the company to collaborate with labor unions in the area with auto manufacturing experience.

“I urge you to create a collaborative partnership with organized labor to produce the innovations in zero-emission vehicles we all want to see while investing in your greatest asset — Ohio workers,” Brown said.

Brown said recent investigations into the company by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice are “concerning.”

The company has had a rocky few months after SEC filings showed there were concerns about working capital for production and the company’s top officials stepping down.