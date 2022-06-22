YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Congressman Tim Ryan, D-16th District, was quick to react Wednesday to President Biden calling on Congress to pass a gas tax holiday.

The measure would drop the price of a gallon of gas by about 18 cents.

Biden is also calling on states to adjust their gas tax, too.

Ryan said that Americans are being “crushed by record inflation and off-the-charts gas prices.” He said suspending the federal tax on gas is a good first step but is not nearly enough.

“Congress needs to move quickly to pass a comprehensive package of tax cuts, including a reauthorized Child Tax Credit, Earned Income Tax Credit, and a break for the working people left out of the last round of tax cut,” Ryan said

Ryan also criticized policies that moved jobs overseas in Ohio such as failed trade and tax policies and that we “need to go all-in on bringing back our supply chain.”