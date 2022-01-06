VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley residents interested in a new career have the opportunity to earn a starting wage of $17 per hour as a cement finisher apprentice.

Cement finishers pour wet cement at commercial, highway and residential construction sites. To gain the skills they need for the job, individuals undergo training that includes a combination of classroom, safety and hands-on instruction.

Candidates must be 18 or older, possess a valid driver’s license and pass a drug test. Applications are available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at The Builders Association, located at 1372 Youngstown Kingsville Road in Vienna. The application deadline is Jan. 17.

For more information, visit MVSkilledTrades.com or call Gary Hartman, services director, at 330-539-6050.