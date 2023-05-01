(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Lt. Governor Jon Husted was at Brookfield High School on Monday, where he toured the Building Trades Pre-Apprenticeship Program and the Advanced Manufacturing Makerspace.

Husted also participated in a roundtable discussion.

He’s highlighting top jobs that stem from career technical education and the different paths Ohioans can take to land a successful career such as pre-apprenticeships, College Credit Plus, and industry-recognized credentials

In-Demand Jobs Week is the statewide celebration of the jobs, industries, and skills that are in demand in Ohio. You can see a list of events online.

This year, the week will highlight top jobs that stem from career technical education and the different paths Ohioans can take to land a successful career.

In-Demand Jobs Week offers leaders in business, labor, and education the opportunity to raise awareness about careers in Ohio while also highlighting the benefits of collaboration between business and education.

For individuals, the week offers an opportunity to tour businesses, visit job fairs, and learn about jobs that are in demand in Ohio.

