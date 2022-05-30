YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Communities across the Mahoning and Shenango valleys honored our local fallen military with parades and special events.

In Trumbull County, Memorial Day was marked with a solemn ceremony at the amphitheater downtown and the casting of a wreath into the Mahoning River at Perkins Park, followed by a parade at noon.

In Austintown, a parade stepped off at 11 a.m. following a ceremony at Fitch High School.

In Mercer County, The Mercer Memorial 500 was held this year. It’s an annual event where the community lines the streets with more than 500 flags around the courthouse. It’s an all-day event with a parade stepping off at 11 am.

In Poland, The Sons of the American Legion Mahoning Valley Squadron 15 hosted its annual Four Chaplains ceremony and parade. The service honors four military chaplains who gave up their life jackets after the USS Dorchester was hit by a torpedo and sunk. The ceremony was held at War Memorial Building Post 15 on Cortland Way. The parade stepped off at 10 a.m. from Post 15.