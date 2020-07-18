Valley historians reminisce over priceless photos taken by late Sheet & Tube chief photographer

Perc Kelty, who passed away from COVID-19, won many awards for his now historic photographs

(WKBN) – On Monday, June 29, Perc Kelty died of COVID-19 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center in Columbiana. He was 96.

The following picture was shot when Kelty was in his 20s, standing on what was likely Youngstown Sheet and Tube property, where he was the chief photographer from 1945 to 1977 — 32 years. What he left behind can never be replaced.

Credit: Steel Valley Artifacts

Friday afternoon in the garage of his Canfield home, steel mill artifact collector Mike Theisler flipped through his Kelty collection — 300 photos that Theisler bought at auction for $200.

Theisler had some of his favorite Kelty’s lined up — a roll change on a rolling mill, a ladle teeming ingot molds, seamless pipe through a furnace and tapping a blast furnace.

“Hopefully, we can preserve his legacy through his work and keep it alive for many years to come,” Theisler said.

“Well, he left behind an amazing and diverse collection of images,” said Bill Lawson.

Lawson runs the Mahoning Valley Historical Society. His favorite Kelty’s are his black and whites, which Lawson says show the detail and scale of the mills and furnaces.

Kelty also provided photos for brochures, the weekly newsletters and calendars, along with people’s pictures both in the mill and in the boardroom.

“Of course, his skill and his eye went into all of the photographs that he took. So when you look at the whole body of it, it’s just really amazing,” Lawson said.

“He was quite a character, actually. Anybody that knows him knows he was a pretty good storyteller,” said Rick Rowlands.

Rick Rowlands runs the Youngstown Steel Heritage Foundation. Rowlands especially likes one Kelty photo from the late 1950s that shows the former Jeanette blast furnaces on the right, which Rowlands tried but could not save.

“I remember finding that photograph and just being elated that that scene actually still existed that I could see. That was always one of my favorite pictures,” Rowlands said.

Kelty won many awards for his work. He often signed the pictures and/or marked them with a gold inlay. Dollar-wise, they may not be worth a lot but as historical documents, they’re priceless.

“So really, the only thing that we have to show us what it was that we did here in the Valley over all these years is his photographs,” Rowlands said.

Kelty’s obituary tells the story of how in September 1977, the president of Sheet and Tube sent him to New York with letters for media outlets that he was not allowed to open. But, Kelty opened them anyway. The letters detailed the closing of the company’s Campbell Works, now known as Black Monday.