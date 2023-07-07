(WKBN) — Several organizations in the Valley are set to receive grants through the second round of the Ohio Arts Economic Relief Grant Program.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik announced Friday that the state will award more than $20 million in grants to support 104 arts-based organizations in 33 counties.

In total, more than $43 million in grants have been announced for 243 arts organizations across the state.

The following organizations received funds from the second round of grants in the WKBN First News coverage area:

Opera Western Reserve: $12,035.60

The Bulter Institute of American Art: $319,331.30

Youngstown Symphony Society Inc: $106,460

JAC Management Group Packard LLC: $65,646.79

Local recipients from the first round of grants included: Henry H Stambaugh Auditorium Association, Warren Community Amphitheater Foundation and Stage Left Players Inc.

The grants will help pay for employee compensation, employee recruitment, rehiring and training expenses. It can also contribute to rent or mortgage payments and operating costs.