YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you are struggling to afford back-to-school supplies, you are not alone.

Rising costs continue to impact families everywhere. As families get ready, some organizations around the Valley are helping out.

The Smith family in Lisbon is trying their best to fill all their kids’ backpacks come the fall. Rachael Smith said it’s hard to get everything they need.

“You have to bring so many boxes of tissues and so many boxes of Lysol wipes, but with four kids, it’s hard.,” she said. “My husband picks up overtime just to make ends meet.”

Like everything else, school supplies are about 15% higher than a year ago. Between binders, note cards, glue sticks, and other supplies, costs add up. Charlotte Fader works at The Supply Room in Youngstown. She said their costs have risen, too.

“I wish we could do something about that, but with our manufacturing raising prices, we have to raise our prices,” Fader said.

Organizations around the Valley are working to help parents with the costs. Lisa Vittorio with the Brightside Project in Salem said some supply lists are long, and they are trying to help. The organization has spent the last two weeks gathering school supplies and packing backpacks.

“We’re hoping to offset some out-of-pocket costs for the students and the families, but we are also trying to help the teachers as well,” Vittoria said. “We’re actually preparing this year to help over 500 kids, preschool through 12th grade, just in Columbiana County.”

United Way is helping out, too, with other supplies that may not be on a typical school supply list. They are passing out hygiene kits to schools to distribute to students this year.

“Everyone thinks of back-to-school supplies as pencils, crayons, glue sticks, notebooks, but kids need the basics, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, soap, toothbrush, toothpaste,” said Roxann Sebest with United Way.

Local organizations suggest families reach out to their schools for more support and resources.