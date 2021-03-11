Valley getting millions in federal dollars for COVID relief

The COVID-19 relief money is coming from the federal legislation passed Wednesday

(WKBN) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan announced how much money will be given to the Valley as a result of the new American rescue package.

Mahoning County is getting $44 million, while Trumbull County will receive $38 million. Youngstown will get $88 million and Warren will get $29 million.

The COVID-19 relief funds are coming from the federal legislation passed Wednesday, which is expected to be signed by President Joe Biden.

The House gave final congressional approval to the $1.9 trillion relief package by a near party-line 220-211 vote seven weeks after Biden entered the White House and four days after the Senate passed the bill without a single Republican vote.

The bill would provide extended emergency unemployment benefits, direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans and vast piles of spending for COVID-19 vaccines and testing, states and cities, schools and ailing industries, along with tax breaks to help lower-earning people, families with children and consumers buying health insurance.

Ryan did not give specifics on how the money would be spent locally.

