Valley Foods planning Youngstown expansion, creating 35 new jobs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Foods in Youngstown is planning a $4.4 million expansion, aiming to create 35 new jobs.

The project, to be located at 335 E. Boardman St., will also retain 35 full-time jobs.

The city’s Board of Control is negotiating with Valley Foods on a 10-year real property tax abatement not to exceed a 10-year average of 75%. The proposal is expected to be discussed during next week’s city council meeting.

According to the company’s project summary, the project consists of a 7,360 square-foot factory for food production, as well as 6,640 square-feet of freezer space.

It’s expected to be complete by September 30.