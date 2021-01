A parade of fire trucks drove past the funeral to honor him

BAZETTA, Ohio (WKBN) – A large group of first responders, many of them firefighters, attended the funeral of former Bazetta Asst. Fire Chief Don Waldron on Thursday.

Waldron spent over 25 years with the Bazetta Fire Department and 35 years with Trumbull County’s HAZMAT team.

