Valley filmmaker returns to film part 2 of series; extras needed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Valley filmmaker has returned home to film a new installment of her series, and she needs extras.

Earlina Gilford’s work called “Angry Tears” can be seen on many streaming services.

She’s now back in Youngstown to film part two of “Wall of Secrets.” It tackles some tough and sensitive subjects, but the story shifts and turns positive.

“It’s just going to touch a lot of people, to show them that they can make it. No matter what you was diagnosed with, what you been through, you’ll be able to make it. You can become someone,” Gilford said.

“It definitely should drive you in certain places in your own life personally. I think it’s going to be something that a lot of the people that watch it will appreciate,” said director Michael Anthony Forney.

For this weekend and next weekend’s filming around Youngstown, movie extras are needed. All of the speaking parts are taken, but you can still be in the movie.

People of all ages are needed for a park scene and people over 18 for a club scene.

You can call 216-650-5558 or email miesay4u@gmail.com to get more information.