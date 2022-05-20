YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The York family handed out scholarships Friday for the 25th time, helping high school students pay for college.

There were more than 375 applications for the DeBartolo Memorial Scholarship. The seventeen winners were determined by academic achievement, community involvement and financial need. They received $10,000 each.

The DeBartolo Foundation has awarded more than $1.6 million in scholarships over the past 25 years.

“I think it’s really amazing what the DeBartolo family is doing and including not just one specific school or school that they came from but all the schools from the community. I think that’s really a powerful message for anyone who gets this scholarship to grow up and give back to their community,” said scholarship recipient Peyton Shorthouse, of Struthers.

Shorthouse will study pre-med at John Carroll University.

The DeBartolo Scholarship was started to help commendable youth the opportunity to continue their education.

The 2022 DeBartolo Scholarship recipients include: