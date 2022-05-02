YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Muslims throughout the world are celebrating the end of Ramadan Monday.

Eid al-Fitr is the “Festival of Breaking the Fast”. It marks the end of a nine-month period when Muslims strengthen their relationship with God during Ramadan by praying, fasting and reflecting.

Many faithful in the Valley gathered at the Islamic Society of Greater Youngstown. After prayer, families gathered for a celebration, rejoicing in the day of blessing and peace.

“This is all about community, love, sharing, reflecting on the past fasting and sacrifice and also keeping in mind the oppression in the world today, those who don’t have what we have on a daily basis,” said spokesperson Ramsey Ahmed.

Ahmed says that they welcome the entire community to learn more about Islam and its celebrations. Those who are interested can call the Islamic Society of Greater Youngstown.