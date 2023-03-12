YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As part of Israel turning 75 years old, the Youngstown Jewish Federation hosted a “Flavors of Israel” event.

People got the chance to try some wine and food from the country, along with learning some history about where they originated from.

The Jewish Federation choose the wines from six different parts of Israel.

“It’s something worth celebrating. We’re really happy about it. We just want everyone to learn a little bit about it as well,” said community engagement director Melissa Bateman.

The Youngstown Jewish Federation is planning a big celebration on May 21.