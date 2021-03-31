Valley drive-ins get ready to open

The drive-in became the "go-to" for many events from graduations to weddings during the pandemic

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Valley drive-ins are gearing up to open in April.

The Skyway Drive-in, 1825 N. Leavitt Rd. NE in Warren, is set to open Friday, April 2. They will have two double features – “Godzilla vs. King Kong” and “Wonder Woman 84.” Show time is at 8:45 p.m.

“We can’t wait to see you this weekend! Make sure you come inside for some amazing food. We know you’ve all been missing it,” owners posted on the Skyway Drive-in Facebook page.

The Elm Road Triple Drive-in Theater, 1895 Elm Rd. NE in Warren, is opening in April, but a date has not been set.

The Elm Road Drive-in is currently hiring. You must 16 years or older to apply.

According to a 2020 Bloomberg report, the pandemic may have played a role in saving drive-in theaters.

As of October 2019, there were 305 drive-ins in the U.S. Ohio has 24, according to the United Drive-in Theater Owners Association.

The drive-in became the “go-to” for many events from graduations to weddings during the pandemic, with lots big enough for social distancing.

Locally, concerts were livestreamed at the Elm Road Triple Drive-in Theater last summer.