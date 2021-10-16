Valley doctors honored for lifesaving work at annual Sweet Heart Ball

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The American Heart Association’s Sweet Heart Ball had a big crowd Saturday night.

It’s a culmination of the association’s yearlong work in the area focusing on equitable healthcare for everyone and fundraising for its lifesaving work.

Over 200 people were in attendance. It was held at the Eastwood Events Centre. People were able to mingle, eat, celebrate in participate in a silent auction.

They also announced the winner of the Live Fierce award.

The nominees were Benjamin Angelo, Dr. Virginia Banks and Dr. Maira Kowai. Dr. Banks won the award this year for going above and beyond in bringing people facts about coronavirus.

She said she was shocked when her name was announced.

“I’m humbled and honored and my mother, who just turned 104 last week, will be happy for me because she always says, ‘One day you’re going to be famous,’ so maybe this is the night,” Dr. Banks said.

She said over the past year she’s learned how resilient people are and that she shares this award with all her colleagues.