Valley doctor arrested in Fla. on rape charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An emergency room doctor from Canfield was arrested at an airport in Florida on sex charges.

Dr. Albert Aiad-Toss was taken into custody in Broward County, Florida.

The charge listed in the jail booking information is rape. Records also show he is on an “out-of-state” hold.

Mercy Health spokesperson Jonathan Fauvie said Aiad-Toss works as an emergency room physician at Mercy Health Boardman and that he will no longer be caring for patients at the hospital.

He is a contracted doctor that works for Alteon Health. Calls to Alteon Health have not been returned.

Court documents show a hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday in Broward County.