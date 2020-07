In June, sales were down by 91 vehicles, with 2,738 vehicles sold

(WKBN) – New car sales in the Valley are down by 3,000 vehicles when compared to the same time last year.

For the first six months of the year, nearly 13,000 vehicles were sold.

Last year at this time, there were almost 16,000 sold.

The top five dealerships in June were Boardman Subaru, Fred Martin Ford, Sweeney Chevrolet, Sweeney Buick GMC and Stadium Chevy Cadillac GEO.