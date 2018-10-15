Valley crews learn critical intervention during emergency calls

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Autism Society of Mahoning Valley is hosting training for first responders.

Individuals with Autism sometimes have trouble with communication and may not respond well to emergency and chaotic situations, which could put even more people in harm's way in an already dangerous situation.

Shari Buchmann has a 13-year-old son with Autism. In an emergency situation, she says he may not respond well.

“He is very limited in his speech – maybe has all of 50 words that he could use to communicate,” Buchmann said.

When it comes to working with individuals with autism in an emergency situation, you may just have to approach it differently. Buchmann knows that, but she's worried that in an emergency situation, someone else may not know how to get his attention or keep him calm.

“He doesn’t understand stop. He understands “all done," Buchmann said.

That's the goal of the Autism Interaction Training - to prepare Valley emergency workers to handle these situations effectively.

“Our kids love to flee. You have scenarios where they either flee or hide, so you can imagine in a situation of a fire neither of those options is good,” said Audrea Cika, spokesperson for the Autism Society of Mahoning Valley.

At the training, emergency workers will hear from two industry professionals who have created a nationwide program to help prepare them to work with individuals and families living with autism spectrum disorder.

“Rescues and calls are hard on their own. When you are dealing with a special needs child, special needs adult or anything of that nature you want to be as prepared as you can be,” said Liberty Township Firefighter Justin Graham.

The training is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Four Mile Run Christian Church, 701 North Four Mile Run Rd., Youngstown. The cost is $20 per person.

The training is geared for emergency workers such as police, fire, EMTs, paramedics and dispatchers, however, anyone outside of those fields is welcome to attend. There will be registration at the door.