(WKBN) – Construction projects across the Valley will impact traffic through the fall.

Mahoning County

Youngstown – Beginning Monday, August 22, Four Mile Road over Interstate 680 will be closed through late November for a bridge replacement. The detour will be Crum Road to Meridian Road to Salt Springs Road to Liberty Street.

Beaver Township – State Route 626 between E. Calla Road and Forest Avenue is closed through Monday, August 15 for railroad crossing repairs. The detour is SR 626 to SR 7 to SR 164.

Trumbull County

Mecca Township – Beginning Monday, August 15, SR 88 between SR 534 and SR 45 will be closed through Friday, August 19 for culvert replacement. The detour will be SR 45 to SR 87 to SR 534.

Braceville Township – Beginning Monday, August 22, SR 534 between SR 82 and SR 5 will be closed through Thursday, August 25 for culvert replacement. The detour will be SR 82 to SR 5.

Columbiana County

East Palestine to Negley – Work is set to begin Monday, August 15 to resurface nearly four miles of SR 170 from East Palestine to Negley. During this work, traffic will be maintained via flaggers. The completion date is Sept. 30.

Minerva to Hanoverton – Work is underway to resurface nine miles of U.S. Route 30 from Minerva to Hanoverton. Traffic is being maintained through temporary traffic signals. The completion date is Sept. 30.

Work is underway to resurface nearly seven miles of SR 11 from SR 154 to SR 344. One lane of traffic is being maintained in each direction. The completion date is Oct. 31.