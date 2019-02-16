Valley Congressman urges Amazon to build in Northeast Ohio

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved AP Photo/Paul Sakuma

(WKBN) - Valley Congressman Tim Ryan is urging Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to build the company's second headquarters in northeast Ohio after Amazon ended its plans to build in New York amid protests.

His request comes despite Amazon's indications that it won't pick a new city to replace New York, instead spreading those jobs around at other Amazon sites.

Ryan isn't the only one courting Amazon, however. Representatives from other cities are also jumping at the chance to work with the online retail giant.

Ryan wrote a letter to Bezos, writing that the area is the "perfect fit" for Amazon. He said the area would give him a "much better reception."

"We’re home to over 8 million people and have a strong, reliable transportation infrastructure with easy access to four major airports and state-of-the art ports. We’ve built a business-friendly environment and have an extensive web of renowned colleges and universities that can provide top talent to help Amazon succeed and grow into the future. We have people here ready to work, and the dedication and commitment they show every day is second to none," he said.

Ryan's request also comes after a failed bid by the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber to get Amazon to put its headquarters at a location in Howland.

The Chamber said previously that the Valley didn't meet Amazon's requirements, and the only location in northeast Ohio that did was in the Cleveland area.

Among the requirements, Amazon wanted a location 45 minutes from an international airport and with a population of at least 1 million people.

Northeast Ohio wasn't even in the running for consideration last year. The closest locations that Amazon considered were in Pittsburgh and Columbus.