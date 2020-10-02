Valley Congressman Ryan, Sen. Portman taking COVID-19 tests due to proximity to Trump this week

Ryan was at Tuesday's debate in Cleveland between Biden and Trump, who recently announced he tested positive for COVID-19

(WKBN) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan is getting a test for COVID-19 due to his proximity to President Donald Trump in Cleveland.

Ryan was one of those in attendance at Tuesday’s debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. He’s getting a COVID-19 test, along with others who attended the debate.

Early Friday morning, President Trump announced he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

The president and first lady are in quarantine due to the diagnosis. The White House physician said the president is expected to continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” while recovering.

Biden will also be tested for COVID-19. The two shared the debate stage Tuesday, though they stood six feet apart. They were not wearing masks, however.

Congressman Ryan said while he was at the debate, he felt well and was not exhibiting any symptoms of coronavirus. He plans to get the test as a precaution Friday morning.

Ryan is currently in Washington, D.C., according to his spokesman. Results from the test are expected later this afternoon.

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman also plans to take a COVID-19 test after a meeting with the president earlier this week.

According to Portman’s communications director Emily Benavides, Portman met with President Trump briefly for an event outside the White House that featured Lordstown Motors, where social distancing was practiced. While he is not experiencing any symptoms, he plans to consult with a doctor and get a test as a precaution.

In the meantime, he canceled his in-person events scheduled today.

