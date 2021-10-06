Valley Congressman Tim Ryan meets with Lordstown Motors CEO

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The CEO of Lordstown Motors met with Congressman Tim Ryan on Wednesday as the company works to finalize a partnership with Foxconn.

Ryan talked to the CEO and workers and then had a news conference at UAW Local 1112.

“It would be smart for us to be a partner and be supportive to the extent we can be because the upside is so tremendous,” he said.

Wednesday morning, Lordstown Motors shared a video showing the Endurance out on the road around town Tuesday, testing the all-electric pickup truck.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com