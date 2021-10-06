Valley Congressman Tim Ryan meets with Lordstown Motors CEO

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The CEO of Lordstown Motors met with Congressman Tim Ryan on Wednesday as the company works to finalize a partnership with Foxconn.

Ryan talked to the CEO and workers and then had a news conference at UAW Local 1112.

“It would be smart for us to be a partner and be supportive to the extent we can be because the upside is so tremendous,” he said.

Wednesday morning, Lordstown Motors shared a video showing the Endurance out on the road around town Tuesday, testing the all-electric pickup truck.

