YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Rep. Tim Ryan, D-13th District, said Monday that he is considering a Senate run.

Ryan posted the comment Monday on his Twitter account saying “I haven’t made a decision yet but I’m looking seriously at it.”

Ohio Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio, announced Monday he is not seeking reelection in 2022.

I’m overwhelmed by supporters who are reaching out to encourage me to run for Senate. I haven’t made a decision yet but I’m looking seriously at it. Ohio deserves leaders who fight for working people. #OHSen https://t.co/FzRIn9bHfw — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) January 25, 2021

Ryan ran unsuccessfully in the Presidential Primary for the 2020 Election and also unsuccessfully tried to unseat Nancy Pelosi as House Minority Leader in 2016.