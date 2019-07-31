Valley congressman spars with Sanders over healthcare

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Democratic Debate Tuesday night in Detroit included several heated exchanges between candidates including Valley Congressman Tim Ryan and Vermont Senator Bernie Danders.

Ryan said his plan for the nation is to offer solutions that were bold, realistic and a clean break from the past. He also said Sanders’ signature plan Medicare for All may not be able to deliver.

Ryan made it clear from the beginning the issues he is tackling are not left or right but about “new and better.”

In an exchange with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders over Medicare for All, the following remarks were charged.

Sanders: “It will be better because Medicare For All in comprehensive. It covers all healthcare needs. For senior citizens, it will include dental care, hearing aids and eyeglasses.”

Ryan: “You don’t know that.”

Sanders: “I do know that. I wrote the damn bill!”

Ryan followed up saying each union contract in the United States is different, offering varied healthcare services in each plan and Sanders can’t speak on each individual one or if those services will be matched.

On the topic of immigration, Ryan said he is not in favor of decriminalizing illegal border crossings, and added that Sanders’ law proposing free healthcare and college could incentivize immigrants to come to the U.S. illegally.

Ryan added that if immigrants want to come to the United States, they should at least “ring the doorbell,” but said President Trump shouldn’t have the authority to separate families at the border.

“So, we’ve got to get rid of Donald Trump. You don’t criminalize people just walking into the United States i they’re seeking asylum, of courtse, we want to welcome them. We are a strong enough country to be able to welcome them, and as far as the healthcare goes, undocumented people can buy healthcare, too,” Ryan said.

The second set of 10-candidates will debate Wednesday in Detroit, including Front Runner, former vice President Joe Biden.