HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN)- Tuesday marks one year since the devastating fire at St Patrick’s Church in Hubbard.

A special Mass and processional will mark the one year anniversary Tuesday night. A candlelight procession is scheduled for 6 p.m. in front of the church. The procession will travel from the church to the parish center where a Holy Mass will take place at 6:30 p.m.

The fire started in a conference room in the basement of the church. The cause is undetermined, according to the Assistant State Fire Marshal.



The fire caused about $4 million in damage.

