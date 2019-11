For the 38th year, parishioners at St. Micheal Church in Canfield cut up turkeys Wednesday to be donated to local soup kitchens in the valley.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBNF) – For the 38th year, parishioners at St. Michael Church in Canfield cut up turkeys Wednesday to be donated to local soup kitchens in the valley.

Turkeys and side dishes will be given to St Vincent DePaul, the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley and the Community Kitchen.

Parishioners collected 120 turkeys last year and the donations will feed about 1,000 people at the three soup kitchens.