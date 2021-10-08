Valley church, businesses busy with pierogi sales on National Pierogi Day

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday is like a national holiday around the Valley! It’s National Pierogi Day.

What better way to celebrate than to actually pinch some? That’s what they were doing Friday at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown.

This is actually the first week back for the season.

On the menu is 495 dozen potato pierogis.

And even though this tradition is a labor of love, it’s a huge help to the financial health of the church.

“it’s a very big fundraiser. It’s our biggest fundraiser for our church. In all the years we’ve been doing it, it’s the thing that’s helped us stay out of red and in the black. It’s been a great fundraiser for our church,” said volunteer Patty Allen.

Now that they’re back in the groove, next week they step up production and cabbage to the list.

Kravitz Deli is also celebrating National Pierogi Day. As they do every year, they’ve got a special menu just for Friday.

The event is put on by Polish Youngstown Incorporated. There are several flavors to choose from. It runs until 7 p.m.