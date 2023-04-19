YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley Christian School District has released a statement after one of their students was shot and killed last week.

The victim was identified as 15-year-old Amya Monserrat.

The school said that students returned to school on Tuesday for a time of prayer, healing and counseling.

Head of Schools Shelley Murray released a statement on Wednesday, saying, in part:

Murray then said the following: