BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters were called to Valley Christian Church for a fire Friday evening.

The fire was at the location on Route 224 and Glenwood Avenue in Boardman.

Electrical wires could be seen hanging from a charred door on the side of the building. The interior has some smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Ohio Edison went to the scene to shut off the power.

Nick Rich contributed to this report.