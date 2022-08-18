YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown cemetery held a dedication ceremony for a new place to honor departed loved ones.

Lake Park Cemetery installed its second columbarium. It’s a small structure with individual spots to hold cremated remains.

The new one has enough space for about 120 urns.

Cemetery officials say it’s important to have a marked place for others to visit. It also helps connect families to the past.

“It’s also for genealogy because if you break that chain and have someone’s remains in someone’s home or on a mantel somewhere, then where is that person’s memorialization or how can family members visit or how can genealogy questions be answered about where someone comes from in life?” asked Lake Park Cemetery Trustee Mark Luke.

Lake Park Cemetery sits on about 70 acres of Youngstown’s South Sid off of East Midlothian Boulevard.

It dates back to the early 1800s.