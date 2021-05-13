Valley celebrates brightest local women at annual Athena Award Dinner

One of 28 women was chosen to get the prestigious Athena Award

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday night, some of the Valley’s brightest women came together for the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber’s 2021 Athena Award Dinner.

The ceremony drew a crowd of 550 at Waypoint 4180.

The event honors the highest levels of professional accomplishment.

The guest speaker was Tammy Whitworth. She took over as CEO of Window World three years ago after the death of her husband.

She wants other women to know, despite challenges, you can find success.

“I’m a female CEO in a male industry. There was a lot of overcoming there also. It’s just setting goals if you put your mind to something, set your goals and work hard,” Whitworth said.

Honored at Thursday night’s ceremony were 28 local women. One was chosen to get the prestigious Athena Award, Mahoning County Juvenile Court Judge Theresa Dellick.

Judge Dellick oversees the administration of the court, as well as the detention center, intake services, probation clerk of courts, counseling center and community services.

Also during the ceremony, the 13th Athena Scholarship—a $1,500, one-time award created in partnership with the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley—was presented to Taylor Sebastiano, who is majoring in biology at Youngstown State University and will be a sophomore this fall.

For the eighth year, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield presented two additional scholarships in the amount of $1,250 each to Leetonia High School senior Haleigh Brock and Springfield Local High School senior Sarah DeLucia. Both will continue their education at YSU, as well.