YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local boxer Vic Toney captured a World Boxing Foundation title by Technical Knockout in the third round.

Representing the Youngstown Salem Boxing Club, Toney faced off against Sam Wilderhaus for the vacant WBF Silver International Super Welterweight Title on Saturday in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

“I’m just living a life trying to enjoy one step, one day at a time, stay positive and just be a positive leader for those that come behind me and to make Youngstown proud,” Toney told First News in a previous interview.

With the win, Toney moves to 7-2-1, with six of his seven victories coming by way of knockout.