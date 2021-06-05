Valley Autism Society celebrate families affected by autism

CANFIElD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Autism Society of Mahoning Valley held its Mahoning Valley Warrior event Saturday.

The event was at the Canfield Fairgrounds and began at 9 a.m.

This is the second annual event.

Athletes from around the region participated, and it was all to celebrate families affected by autism.

Some of the day’s events included a Special Needs Resource Fair, a 5K, a Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course and a Strongman Event.

“This is our main fundraiser. Without this fundraiser, we can’t provide our programs, services and supports for local autism families. The more we raise, the more we can do for families,” said Robin Suzelis, director of the Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley.

The Top Female Mahoning Valley Warrior Competition Winner was Morgan Quimby from New Middletown and Top Male Mahoning Valley Warrior Competition Winner was Bernie Gorvet from Youngstown. They each won $500 and a Warrior Championship Belt.

The Top Overall 5K Female Runner was Kayla Aluise from N. Lima and Top Overall Male 5K Runner was Nate Hadley from Boardman.

Second Sole, the event’s timer said that the Valley Autism 5K was the biggest 5K event in Mahoning Valley so far this year.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley.