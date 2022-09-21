Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story contained incorrect information about the status of Anthony Fusco’s case. We regret the error.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman attorney is facing 18 months in prison on charges of insurance fraud, according to a plea agreement and sentencing memorandum.

Anthony Fusco pleaded guilty last month to charges that he inflated insurance claims involving close to $800,000. A charge of telecommunications fraud was dropped.

Fusco would also serve five years of probation, according to the sentencing agreement.

An official sentencing hearing is scheduled for later this month.

Investigators say Fusco forged clients’ medical bills to inflate the value of their claims between March 2017 and September 2019.

His law license has been suspended for an interim period due to the felony conviction.