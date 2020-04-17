Valley agencies dealing with vulnerable children face challenges during virus crisis

COVID-19 has brought challenges to many services that support the public, but child service agencies are dealing with particular issues

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – COVID-19 has brought challenges to many services that support the public, but child service agencies are dealing with particular issues involving some of the most vulnerable.

When COVID-19 hit, the work at Mahoning County Children Services did not stop, and it won’t.

When the time came for a pandemic response plan, the agency had to do it fast. They had to plan for people to work from home and also protect field workers who can’t stay home.

One thing they are finding is the challenge with foster care. The county is already facing a shortage of homes for children and with the pandemic, that’s a bigger problem.

Foster parents may not be willing to take on new children because they’re afraid of possible COVID-19 exposure. They don’t want to risk getting themselves, their own children or other foster children sick. So where would kids go who have possibly been exposed to the virus? That’s what they had to figure out.

“It was securing an offsite location. Thinking about isolation rooms and all the different things in case a child who has been exposed or possibly exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and needing to be isolated for the 14 days required,” said Jennifer Kollar, public information officer for Mahoning County Children Services.

Children services also had to secure a nursing staff should they get a sick child. As of yesterday, Kollar said they have not had any children exposed or sick yet.

Since the pandemic started, child abuse reports are down 50%, both across the state and in Mahoning county. That number can be misleading because it doesn’t mean that abuse is down.

Kollar said teachers, coaches and daycare workers are typically the eyes and ears for them and with remote learning, those at risk may not be seen.

Right now, there are more stressors for adults that could trigger abuse and neglect in a home.

“People are feeling overwhelmed, anxious, fears are running high. Couple that into the equation with financial hardships, so that puts children at risk for child abuse and neglect,” Kollar said.

Caseworkers are encouraging everyone to keep an extra eye on kids. Watch when they are playing outside and take note of unusual bumps and bruises. If you see something, say something.