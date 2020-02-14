Valentine’s Day spending expected to set another record

Americans are expected to spend more than $20 billion on Valentine's Day gifts with a majority of that going toward flowers and sweet treats

(WKBN) – It’s Valentine’s Day, and people across the country and here at home are celebrating the ones they love.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to set another record for spending this year because people are not just buying for significant others. The holiday now reaches to pets, fiends and co-workers.

The average person will spend more than $190 on Valentine’s Day.

Overall spending will hit $27.4 billion and 55 percent of people celebrate the holiday.

That means business is booming for local flower shops and bakeries this Valentine’s Day.

“Valentine’s Day is a very special day. It’s the day of love, so it’s very busy. It’s a last-minute holiday, too. Every year, it’s on February 14, but somehow people wait till the 14th to send us the orders,” said Ann Marie Velchek of Blooming Crazy Flowers and Gifts.

“From the counter to the door will be filled with men trying to get everything they can,” said Velchek.

It’s the busiest day of the year for some shops.

“We spend a lot of time getting ready at least a month before and we start planning everything for it,” said Gabriele Barnhizer of Bake Me Treats.

“We start about a month in advance with making bows, preparing containers like taping them and stuffing them and just getting in every product we need,” said MaryAnn Sayavich of Sweet Arrangements.

Some even prepare a year in advance.

“I started last year on the 15th of February. I have to count every order, what people want, what people don’t want,” said Velchek.

A lot of people like to wait until the last minute to get flowers, chocolates and other gifts, making shops extra busy and full of extra staff.

“We were here very late last night and then we came in about five, and we’ll be delivering all day. On a normal day, I have one to two delivery drivers, generally two. Today, we have nine,” said Velchek.

Despite the hectic schedule, local flourists and bakeries say they look forward to Valentine’s Day every year.

“It’s so exciting. I feel like it’s such a happy time of the year. So, everyone’s just happy I guess, as cliche as it is, but it really is,” said Barnhizer.