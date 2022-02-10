YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many organizations came together on Thursday to pick up gift bags for seniors.

“Saving Our Seniors” of Mahoning Valley is a collaborative partnership that helps enhance the lives of the elderly population.

Representatives from Adult Protective Services, MYCap, Easterseals, Jewish Community Center, Direction Home, Communicare and Comfort Keepers were all involved on Thursday.

They picked up bags filled with various toiletries that were donated by community members.

The group is hoping the Valentine’s Day bags will bring cheer to the seniors.

“This will bring about love, cheer and it will let them know that somebody cares,” said Krishmu Shipmon with Adult Protective Services.

The seniors should receive the bags throughout the week.

The groups involved say it makes some seniors feel loved and less alone.