Vaccine eligibility expands for northeast Ohio veterans

(WKBN) – All veterans currently enrolled and eligible for Veterans Affairs health care in northeast Ohio can now schedule to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of age or pre-existing conditions.

In an effort to increase vaccine distribution, the VA removed the age and pre-existing condition requirements for scheduling, starting Tuesday.

VA vaccination tiers and schedules are in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Guidance for the VA population and use a separate vaccine allocation due to the VA’s unique patient population.

Current state vaccination priority groups do not apply to enrolled and eligible veterans getting their vaccine from the VA.

VA Northeast Ohio is currently vaccinating patients at four different locations within its health care system:

Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center, 10701 East Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44106

Akron VA Clinic Annex, 95 W Waterloo Rd., Akron, OH 44319

Parma VA Clinic, 8787 Brookpark Rd., Parma, OH 44129

Youngstown VA Clinic, 1815 Belmont Ave., Youngstown, OH 44504

The health care system is also scheduling pop-up vaccination clinics for other northeast Ohio locations as vaccine availability increases.

In order to get the vaccine from VA Northeast Ohio, veterans must be enrolled and eligible to receive health care from the VA.

Veterans interested in scheduling their vaccination appointments can complete the VA Northeast Ohio Vaccine Survey to receive a call back for scheduling, or they can call the VA Northeast Ohio Vaccine Scheduling Line at 216-707-7660.

Veterans who choose to call the scheduling line may experience long wait times and could be asked to leave a message. The VA said it will get back to all veterans who are interested in scheduling.

Veterans who are not currently enrolled in VA health care can contact the VA Northeast Ohio Outreach team to explore their eligibility by emailing EnrollVANEO@VA.GOV or by calling 216-707-7914.