The Trumbull County Health District is hosting vaccine clinics this week.

Flu and COVID vaccines will be available.

The first 20 people for each clinic will receive a $25 Giant Eagle gift card. The clinic will be at the health district office in Warren on Chestnut Avenue.

The days are Tuesday, May 30 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. and Thursday, June 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.