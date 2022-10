A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children’s hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Combined Health District is having a COVID vaccine clinic Monday morning.

It goes from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Girard Multi-Generational Center on Trumbull Avenue.

You can get your COVID vaccine or your booster if its been 2 months since your first shot.

No appointment is necessary.