AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With cases of COVID-19 expected to remain high, Mahoning County Public Health has scheduled a vaccine and booster clinic.

It’s scheduled for Friday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. at the Austintown Senior Center, 112 Westchester Dr., Austintown.

Everyone ages 5+ years is eligible for a free COVID-19 vaccine, and everyone ages 12+ years is eligible for a free COVID-19 booster shot.

These clinics are for booster vaccinations for those Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients who completed their primary series at least 5 months ago.

You must be 18 years of age or older to receive the Moderna booster vaccine. Individuals aged 18 and older who received a J & J vaccine as their primary dose, may get a booster dose of any COVID-19 vaccine approved or authorized for use in the U. S. at least 2 months following their initial dose.

Moderna booster vaccinations appointment can be made through their scheduling system, ArmorVax, which can be found at www.mahoninghealth.org, or you may call 330-270-2855 extension 185 for assistance. Recipients are to bring their ID and COVID vaccination card.

Walk-ins will be accepted but you can also make an appointment.

Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots are available weekly. Appointments can be made by calling 330-270-2855, Option 3.

Individuals interested in starting their Moderna or Pfizer COVID vaccination primary series can call Mahoning County Public Health at 330-270-2855, Option 3 to schedule an appointment. The first dose primary series for COVID vaccination is available on a weekly basis.