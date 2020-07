The home was still belching smoke early today

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A vacant South Side home was destroyed Tuesday evening by the third fire there since April.

Crews called about 9:25 p.m. to 73 Pasadena Ave. decided to let the home burn after arriving and finding it already heavily aflame.

In May, the home was damaged after crews fought a fire there and at a vacant jobs across the street that was destroyed.

The home was also damaged in a fire in April.