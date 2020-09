The fire heavily damaged the house before crews were able to put it out

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A fire in Lawrence County is under investigation.

The New Castle Fire Department was called to a house on N. Ray Street shortly before 5 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters said the house was vacant, but recently purchased and under construction.

The fire heavily damaged the house before crews were able to put it out.

No one was hurt.

