Vacant house in Youngstown once again site for illegal dumping

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the second time in two months, people have been caught on surveillance video illegally dumping at a vacant house in Youngstown.

On Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 12:20 p.m., two men can be seen getting out of a blue minivan or SUV. They dump several panels from a garage door on the driveway and then leave.

The house is in the 500 block of West Hylda Avenue, where three houses in a row are vacant.

In early September, four men in a pickup truck were videotaped by the same camera illegally dumping. They too have not been caught by police.

If you know who any of these people are, contact Youngstown police.

