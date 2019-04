Vacant house fire worries Youngstown neighbors Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A vacant house on Youngstown's east side caught on fire Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Wilson Avenue.

A neighbor said the vacant house next door caught fire last summer.

Neighbors said they're now concerned about the vacant house on the other side.