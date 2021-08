YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – First responders were called to a fire at a vacant house in Youngstown.

According to the Youngstown battalion chief, the city’s firefighters were able to put out the blaze quickly on Breaden Street Sunday morning.

He made a point to say if their engines hadn’t been so fast, two nearby homes were very close and were in danger of catching on fire.

The home was unoccupied at the time and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Ohio Edison is on the scene.