Firefighters still don't know what caused it

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown firefighters battled heavy flames at a vacant house on the south side early Friday morning.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. on W. Myrtle Avenue near Hillman Street.

When our news crew got there, the house had started to collapse.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

They still don’t know what caused it.

