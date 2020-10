There is no word yet on how the fire started

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown fire crews could be seen cutting steel bars on the windows of a house on E. Avondale Avenue Wednesday night. The house caught on fire just after 7 p.m.

Firefighters wanted the windows cleared in case they needed an escape route while fighting the fire. There was a lot of smoke coming from the house.

Neighbors say the home was vacant.

There is no word yet on how the fire started.

More stories from WKBN.com: